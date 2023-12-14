Titel: Nieuwe inzichten in licht-materie-interacties onthuld door Attoseconde zachte röntgenabsorptiespectroscopie

Summary: Researchers at the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO) have developed a groundbreaking technique called attosecond soft-X-ray absorption spectroscopy that enables the study of electronic dynamics with ultrafast temporal resolution. By using attosecond soft-X-ray pulses, which have durations as short as 23 attoseconds and cover a wide range of coherent soft-X-ray bandwidth, scientists can investigate the entire electronic structure of materials in real-time. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, the ICFO researchers observed a light-induced increase in conductivity in graphite by manipulating the many-body state of the material.

The researchers utilized carrier-envelope-phase-stable sub-2-cycle optical pulses to induce a light-matter hybrid state in the graphite. They then probed the material with attosecond soft-X-ray pulses, which allowed them to observe the electronic dynamics and the conductivity changes at the carbon K-edge. This light-induced increase in conductivity exists due to the strong interaction between light and matter, resulting in a unique state known as a light-matter hybrid.

Unlike previous methods that physically manipulated materials to study electronic properties, the researchers optically excited the graphite with a powerful light pulse. By observing the relaxation of electrons and their interaction with the lattice, the scientists were able to discern an increase in the material’s optical conductivity, displaying characteristics reminiscent of a superconductivity phase.

This breakthrough provides valuable insights into the field of many-body dynamics and opens up new possibilities for manipulating and controlling material properties using light. The applications of this research may extend to areas such as photonic integrated circuits and optical computing, where light is used to manipulate electrons and control material characteristics. The results obtained through attosecond soft-X-ray absorption spectroscopy offer novel ways to investigate and understand correlated phases of matter in real-time, which are crucial for the development of modern technologies.