Holiday Reflections: Science Journalism’s Impactful Stories of the Year

Summary: As we reflect on the year gone by, the Science Adviser newsletter invited the editors of News from Science to share their favorite stories that made a significant impact. These stories ranged from exposing scientific misconduct to advocating for inclusivity in AI. Each piece showcased the commitment of Science’s journalists to cover important and complex scientific issues.

Investigating Scientific Misconduct: In a groundbreaking investigation by Charles Piller, irregularities were found in the research papers of a renowned neuroscientist. This exposé led to the National Institutes of Health halting a clinical trial, highlighting the vital role of investigative journalism in preserving scientific integrity.

Unraveling Controversial Conduct: Journalists Jon Cohen and Martin Enserink delved into the actions of Peter Bogner, the creator of the GISAID database, revealing questionable practices. This story, described as profoundly bizarre by John Travis, shed light on Bogner’s past and present conduct.

Shining a Light on Mental Health Concerns: Online News Editor David Grimm shared a touching story about ‘compassion fatigue’ among animal care workers. His report highlighted the toll that this work takes on mental health and the steps being taken to address it, drawing attention to an often overlooked issue.

Advocating for Inclusivity in AI: Freelance journalist Sandeep Ravindran’s feature on including African languages in AI models was praised for its focus on decolonization. The report showcased the efforts of African researchers in overcoming language barriers in technology, adding a fresh perspective to the global conversation on AI inclusivity.

These stories, among others, demonstrate the breadth and depth of Science’s reporting and the dedication of its journalists to cover significant and intricate scientific topics.

Other Important News:

1. McKinsey and Co. Settlement: Consulting firm McKinsey and Co. has agreed to pay $78 million to settle claims from insurers and health care funds regarding its alleged role in fueling the opioid addiction crisis. This settlement is part of an ongoing effort to hold the company accountable for its actions during the epidemic.

2. Disadvantaged Communities at Risk: A recently published study in Nature Communications reveals that as sea levels rise, disadvantaged populations will bear the brunt of the climate change impacts. Minorities, renters, and older adults are particularly at risk due to disruptions in transportation networks. Urgent action is needed to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect vulnerable communities.

