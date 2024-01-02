The Space Force’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Returns to Orbit on SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket

Summary: The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, operated by the Space Force, was successfully launched into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. This marks the vehicle’s seventh mission, aiming to test it in new orbital regimes. The launch followed shortly after China’s launch of its own mysterious spacecraft, raising speculations about competition between the two countries. The Space Force plans to experiment with space domain awareness technologies and investigate radiation effects to NASA materials during this mission.

FAQ:

Q: What is the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle?

A: The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is a secretive reusable space plane operated by the Space Force.

Q: What is the purpose of this mission?

A: The primary goal of this mission is to test the spacecraft in new orbital regimes and experiment with various technologies.

Q: How does this launch relate to China’s recent launch?

A: The close proximity of the two launches has sparked speculations about competition between the United States and China in the space domain.

Q: What are some of the capabilities of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle?

A: The vehicle has the ability to put payload in orbit, conduct experiments, and return to Earth for analysis.

Q: When will the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle return from its current mission?

A: The exact return date is unknown, but based on previous missions, it is expected to be in June 2026.

Q: How has the X-37 program been affected by the U.S.-China competition?

A: The competition has renewed interest in keeping the X-37 program alive as the United States seeks to maintain its technological edge in space.

Source: [Space Force News](https://www.spaceforce.mil/News/Article/2897787/sspace-forces-x-37b-X-38-Spaceplane-hits-two-big-milestones/)