NASA Confirms No Threat of Asteroid Collision with Earth in 2024

Summary: Contrary to previous reports, NASA has stated that there is no risk of the 54-million-ton asteroid, known as 2007 FT3, colliding with Earth in 2024. The space agency reiterated its commitment to monitoring and categorizing asteroids and near-Earth objects (NEOs) to ensure the safety of our planet.

NASA has refuted claims made in a recent report by GB News that suggested a 1 in 11.5 million chance of the “lost asteroid” hitting Earth on October 5, 2024. While the massive space rock, first spotted in 2007, earned the name 2007 FT3, scientists lost track of its trajectory, dubbing it a “lost asteroid.”

“There are no known asteroid impact threats to Earth at any time in the next century,” assured NASA in response to the report. The space agency and its partners remain vigilant in their efforts to locate, track, and classify asteroids and NEOs, including those that come close to Earth.

The size of an asteroid plays a role in its discoverability, as larger objects are easier to track and their orbits are well-known. NASA emphasized that asteroid approaches within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit are categorized as close approaches. Given that 2007 FT3 is a massive asteroid, it would have been detected and monitored if it posed any risk to Earth.

In related news, last December, NASA initiated a mission to intercept asteroid Apophis, also known as the “God of Chaos.” This colossal asteroid, nearly three times the size of Mount Everest, will pass by Earth at a distance of only 20,000 miles in 2019. Due to its proximity, Apophis will be visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere.

With NASA’s ongoing efforts in monitoring and safeguarding against potential asteroid threats, people can rest assured that there is no immediate danger of a collision with Earth in 2024 or in the foreseeable future.

FAQ:

Q: Is there a risk of the asteroid 2007 FT3 colliding with Earth in 2024?

A: No, NASA has stated that there are no known asteroid impact threats to Earth in the next century, including 2007 FT3.

Q: How does NASA track asteroids?

A: NASA, along with its partners, diligently watches the skies to find, track, and categorize asteroids and near-Earth objects using various observational techniques.

Q: What is the “God of Chaos” asteroid?

A: Apophis, also known as the “God of Chaos” asteroid, is a massive space rock that NASA has launched a mission to intercept. It will pass by Earth at a close distance in the near future.