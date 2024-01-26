Using Light to Capture and Release CO2: A Sustainable Approach to Carbon Capture

To combat global warming and achieve climate goals, it is crucial not only to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also to remove significant amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere. Current carbon capture technologies are effective but energy-intensive and costly. However, researchers at ETH Zurich are taking a novel approach by harnessing the power of light.

Led by Professor Maria Lukatskaya, the team at ETH Zurich has developed a process that utilizes light to capture and release CO2. The scientists discovered that by adding photoacids, molecules that react to light, to a liquid, they could control its acidity. In the dark, the liquid becomes alkaline, allowing it to capture CO2 from the air and form carbonates. When irradiated with light, the liquid becomes acidic, causing the carbonates to transform back into CO2, which can be collected. The cycle then repeats, making this method a sustainable and efficient solution for carbon capture.

The researchers faced a challenge with the stability of the photoacid molecules in water. To overcome this, they implemented a mixture of water and an organic solvent. This not only stabilized the molecules but also allowed for the reversible switching of acidity. By keeping the photoacid molecules stable and utilizing the organic solvent-water mixture, the researchers achieved a month-long stability of the solution.

Unlike other carbon capture processes that rely on heating and cooling, this new method developed by ETH Zurich requires no such energy-intensive steps. Additionally, the researchers found that they could switch between alkaline and acidic conditions within seconds, making the carbon capture and release process more efficient and faster than traditional temperature-driven systems.

Moving forward, the team aims to increase the stability of the photoacid molecules even further and optimize the entire process for market readiness. This breakthrough in using light-controlled acidity provides a sustainable and promising pathway for carbon capture, potentially revolutionizing the way we combat climate change.

Reference: “Solvation-Tuned Photoacid as a Stable Light-Driven pH Switch for CO2 Capture and Release” by Anna de Vries, Kateryna Goloviznina, Manuel Reiter, Mathieu Salanne and Maria R. Lukatskaya, 20 December 2023, Chemistry of Materials.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemmater.3c02435

Definitions

1. Global warming: The long-term increase in Earth’s average surface temperature due to human activities, primarily the emission of greenhouse gases.

2. Greenhouse gas emissions: Gases that trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, contributing to the greenhouse effect and global warming. Examples include carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O).

3. Carbon capture: The process of capturing and storing CO2 emissions from industrial processes before they are released into the atmosphere.

4. Photoacids: Molecules that react to light by changing their acidity or releasing protons.

5. Carbonates: Chemical compounds containing the carbonate ion (CO3^2-) and other elements. In the context of this article, carbonates are formed when the liquid captures CO2 from the air.

