US Lunar Lander Fails to Make Soft Landing on Moon

Summary: An American lunar lander, Peregrine, developed by Astrobotic, is unable to achieve a soft landing on the Moon due to a fuel leak. The company has confirmed that there is no chance of a successful landing. The propulsion system’s major leak caused the lander to lose alignment and struggle to maintain its orientation towards the Sun. This resulted in a rapid consumption of fuel and the lander will run out in approximately 40 hours. The loss of power will render the spacecraft unable to function, leaving no possibility for a soft landing on the Moon.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the US lunar lander to fail its landing?

A: The lander experienced a fuel leak in its propulsion system, which caused it to lose alignment and consume fuel rapidly.

Q: Is there any chance of a successful soft landing?

A: No, according to Astrobotic, the company behind the mission, there is no chance of a soft landing due to the fuel leak.

Q: How long until the lander runs out of fuel?

A: The lander is expected to run out of fuel in approximately 40 hours from the time of the announcement.

Q: What happens when the lander runs out of fuel?

A: Once the lander loses power, it will be unable to function and will not be able to achieve a soft landing on the Moon.

Q: What were the intentions of the lunar lander?

A: The lander was intended to study the lunar surface environment and pave the way for future manned missions to the Moon.

Q: What is the significance of this mission?

A: This mission was part of a new private-public partnership between Astrobotic and NASA, aiming to introduce more innovation and reduce costs in lunar exploration.

Definitions:

– Lunar lander: A spacecraft designed to land on the Moon’s surface.

– Soft landing: A landing of a spacecraft on a celestial body with minimal damage or impact.

– Propellant: A substance used to propel a spacecraft.

– Alignment: The positioning of a spacecraft in relation to a specific reference point.

– Fuel leak: Unintended release or loss of fuel from a spacecraft’s propulsion system.

Source: BBC News (link to article: bbc.co.uk)