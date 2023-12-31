New Week, New Knowledge: Stay Updated with these Highlights

Are you ready to enhance your general knowledge? Whether you are preparing for competitive exams or looking to expand your knowledge, staying updated with current events is essential. In this weekly column, we bring you the top highlights from the past week to help you stay informed and prepared for any upcoming exams or discussions.

Solar Mission Success: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Sets New Milestones

Breaking barriers in space exploration, ISRO’s Aditya L1 solar mission reached the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system on January 6. This significant achievement allows the spacecraft an uninterrupted view of the sun without any eclipses. Launched in September, this mission marks a major stride in our understanding of the solar system and its dynamics.

Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha to Welcome Exotic Animals from Dubai Safari Park

Exciting news for wildlife enthusiasts! The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is all set to receive a pair of cheetahs, lions, lemurs, chimpanzees, and various other animals and birds from the renowned Dubai Safari Park next month. This animal exchange programme will not only enhance the diversity of Nandankanan Zoo but also promote international collaboration in wildlife conservation.

Flight Mystery Unveiled: The Nicaragua-Bound Flight Conspiracy

A recent flight from India to Nicaragua that landed in Mumbai on December 26 revealed an unexpected twist. Intelligence sources suggest that this incident is part of a conspiracy where individuals seek asylum in foreign countries on the basis of religious persecution. Out of the 303 passengers, 25 sought asylum in France, highlighting the need for vigilance and thorough investigation.

Russia and India Foster Military-Technical Cooperation

During talks between Russian and Indian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and S Jaishankar, in Russia last week, discussions on military-technical cooperation yielded positive outcomes. Lavrov expressed Moscow’s readiness to commence the production of modern weapons under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This collaboration not only strengthens the relationship between the two nations but also paves the way for advanced military capabilities.

COVID-19 Update: Cases Remain a Concern

The fight against COVID-19 continues as India reported 412 new cases on December 27, bringing the total number of active cases to 4,093. Additionally, a new subvariant, JN.1, was detected in Delhi, causing authorities to implement stricter measures. In Karnataka, 103 new cases were reported, leading the state government to mandate 7-day home isolation for positive cases. Maharashtra formed a task force to combat rising infections in the state. Vigilance and adherence to safety protocols remain crucial.

