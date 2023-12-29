Scientists Discover Origin of Gold and Platinum in Earth’s Mantle

Scientists at Yale University and the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have uncovered the mystery behind the presence of gold, platinum, and other valuable metals in Earth’s mantle. Contrary to the traditional belief that these precious metals accumulate in the metallic core or sink from the mantle, the researchers propose a groundbreaking theory.

According to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers identified a transient mantle region with dynamic properties that efficiently trap and disperse falling metallic components throughout the mantle. This challenges the well-known theory and provides a fresh perspective on how gold and platinum made their way to shallow pockets within the Earth.

The research team built on the established knowledge that gold and platinum arrived on Earth billions of years ago through collisions with celestial bodies during the planet’s early formation. They proposed an innovative solution to the puzzle: a thin, “transient” mantle region where the shallow part melts while the deeper section remains solid. This region acts as a trap for metallic elements, gradually dispersing them within the mantle.

The remnants of this transient region manifest as “large low-shear-velocity provinces” in the deep mantle. The researchers suggest that these regions are typically formed when significant celestial bodies collide with the early Earth, supporting the credibility of their theory.

Not only does this new theory provide insights into Earth’s geochemical and geophysical evolution, but it also highlights the extensive time scales involved in the planet’s formation. The study represents a valuable example of how re-examining conventional wisdom can lead to unexpected discoveries.

In related news, NASA is embarking on a mission to explore the asteroid 16 Psyche, which contains a significant amount of gold. The Psyche mission aims to study the composition, age, and topography of the asteroid, potentially shedding further light on the origin of precious metals in our solar system.

