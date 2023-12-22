Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Retreat Reveals Clues from Octopus DNA

A groundbreaking study published in Science sheds light on how Antarctica’s ice sheets retreated in the past, using an unconventional approach: studying the genes of octopuses living in the region’s frigid waters. The research indicates that around 125,000 years ago, geographically isolated populations of octopuses freely interbred, indicating an ice-free corridor during a period when global temperatures were similar to today.

Lead author Sally Lau, an evolutionary biologist at James Cook University in Australia, highlights the value of using DNA and biology as proxies for changes in Antarctica’s history. The Turquet’s octopus was an ideal candidate for the study due to its widespread distribution around the continent and the existing knowledge of its biology, such as its lifespan and emergence around four million years ago.

By analyzing the DNA of 96 octopus samples collected over 33 years, the researchers found evidence of trans-West Antarctic seaways that connected the Weddell, Amundsen, and Ross seas. The genetic mixing indicated that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet collapsed twice in the past: once during the mid-Pliocene, 3-3.5 million years ago, and again during the Last Interglacial period, from 129,000 to 116,000 years ago. This last collapse coincided with a time when the planet’s temperature was approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels.

The findings have significant implications for the future of Antarctica’s ice sheets. If human-caused warming exceeds the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the Paris Agreement, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is at risk of collapse, leading to a long-term sea level rise of 3.3 to 5 meters. This level of rise would submerge coastal areas across the globe and reshape the world map.

Scientists Andrea Dutton and Robert DeConto, commenting on the research, describe it as pioneering but stress the need to investigate other factors that contributed to past ice sheet collapses, such as changing ocean currents and interactions between ice and the solid Earth. While uncertainties remain, the evidence presented by the study emphasizes the urgency of addressing climate change and its potential consequences for Antarctica and the world.

The study follows recent news about the movement of the world’s largest iceberg, A23a, which had been stuck to the ocean floor for 37 years. Additionally, scientists recently unveiled an undiscovered landscape beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, an area frozen in time and home to ancient rivers and possible forests. Together, these findings highlight the dynamic nature of Antarctica’s environment and the pressing need to protect our planet from the impacts of climate change.