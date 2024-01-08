NASA Eases Concerns Over Lost Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2024

NASA has responded to reports claiming that a lost 54-million-ton asteroid, known as 2007 FT3, could potentially strike Earth in 2024. The space agency has stated that there are no known asteroid crash dangers to Earth at any time in the next century, effectively putting an end to concerns.

First spotted by scientists in 2007, the 984-foot-long asteroid was eventually categorized as a “lost asteroid” after losing track of its trajectory. However, a recent news report raised alarm by suggesting that the chances of the asteroid colliding with Earth were around 1 in 10 million on 3 March 2030 and 1 in 11.5 million on 5 October 2024.

NASA has reasserted that there is no cause for alarm, highlighting that the agency and its partners continuously monitor the skies to locate and track asteroids and near-Earth objects (NEOs). Although scientists had gathered limited information about 2007 FT3 before losing track of it, NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies has identified 89 potential impacts that the asteroid could have on Earth, one of which was on 5 October 2024. However, NASA clarified that the point of potential impact nearest to Earth had already passed in 2019.

The asteroid has been included in NASA’s Sentry Risk Table of objects that could potentially impact our planet. NASA explained that larger asteroids are easier to detect and track, as their orbits around the sun are usually well-known and understood for years or even decades.

While NASA and other space agencies continue to monitor near-Earth objects that pose potential threats, they are able to predict the orbits of such objects up to approximately a hundred years into the future. The ability to forecast potential collisions provides crucial information for planetary defense experts in mitigating any potential risks.

Summary:

NASA has dismissed concerns that a lost asteroid, 2007 FT3, may strike Earth in 2024. The space agency stated that there are no known asteroid crash dangers to Earth in the next century. While the exact trajectory of the asteroid remains uncertain, NASA clarified that the point of potential impact closest to Earth had already passed in 2019. NASA and other space agencies carefully monitor near-Earth objects and can predict their orbits up to a hundred years in advance.

FAQ

Q: Is there a risk of the lost asteroid, 2007 FT3, hitting Earth in 2024?

A: No, there are no known asteroid crash dangers to Earth in the next century, according to NASA.

Q: What information do scientists have about the asteroid, 2007 FT3?

A: Before losing track of the asteroid, scientists were able to observe 14 points in its arc and calculate its orbit. It has also been included in NASA’s Sentry Risk Table of potential impact objects.

Q: How do NASA and other space agencies monitor near-Earth objects?

A: Astronomers continuously monitor near-Earth objects to track their orbits and predict potential collisions. This allows for early warning and mitigation of any potential threats.

Q: Can scientists predict asteroid trajectories in the future?

A: Yes, scientists can predict the orbits of near-Earth objects up to approximately a hundred years into the future, providing crucial information for planetary defense experts.