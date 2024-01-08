NASA Finds Massive Asteroid Approaching Earth

Summary: NASA has detected an enormous asteroid, comparable in size to an aircraft, moving at a speed of 30,606 kmph, making its way towards our planet. The Asteroid Watch dashboard, designed to monitor close approaches of asteroids and comets, revealed this alarming discovery. The dashboard not only provides details about the closest approach date but also offers information on the object’s diameter, size, and distance from Earth.

FAQ:

Q: What is the size of the asteroid discovered by NASA?

A: NASA has detected an asteroid roughly the size of an aircraft.

Q: How fast is the asteroid moving?

A: The asteroid is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 30,606 kmph.

Q: How did NASA detect the asteroid?

A: The asteroid was detected using the Asteroid Watch dashboard, a tool created by NASA to track asteroids and comets approaching Earth.

Q: What information does the dashboard provide?

A: The dashboard provides the date of closest approach, as well as the approximate object diameter, size, and distance from Earth for each encounter.

Q: Is the asteroid considered a potential threat?

A: According to the dashboard, an object larger than approximately 150 meters, capable of coming within a distance of 4.6 million miles from Earth, is classified as a potentially hazardous object.

