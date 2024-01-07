NASA Debunks Claims of Impending Asteroid Impact

Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Not Collide with Earth in 2024, Confirms NASA

Despite recent reports suggesting a potential asteroid impact in 2024, NASA has officially ruled out the possibility of a catastrophic collision. The “lost” asteroid, 2007 FT3, which weighs approximately 54 million tons, posed no threat to Earth, according to the US space agency.

Earlier this week, a British news outlet raised concerns about a 1 in 10 million chance of the asteroid hitting the planet on March 3 and a 1 in 11.5 million chance of a collision on October 5. However, NASA swiftly responded, stating that there are no known asteroid impact threats in the foreseeable future.

Although asteroid 2007 FT3 went missing from astronomers’ telescopes after its initial discovery in 2007, scientists were able to gather enough data to assess the risk of potential impacts. NASA’s continuous monitoring of the skies enables them to track and categorize near-Earth objects, ensuring the safety of our planet.

It is worth noting that the missing asteroid is significantly smaller than the one responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs. The Chicxulub asteroid, measuring approximately 10 miles wide, struck Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago, leading to a catastrophic event that wiped out the dinosaurs. While asteroid 2007 FT3 could still cause regional devastation, its impact would not be on the same scale.

Looking ahead, NASA has identified another near-Earth asteroid named Bennu that poses a potential threat in the future. There is a 1 in 2,700 chance of a collision in the year 2182 if Bennu passes through a “gravitational keyhole” in 2135. To better understand the origins of life on Earth, NASA collected samples from Bennu, a carbon-rich space rock dating back 4.5 billion years.

In conclusion, NASA’s vigilant sky monitoring and data analysis have reassured us that there is no immediate danger of an asteroid collision. Our planet can rest easy, knowing that space agencies worldwide are actively working to ensure our safety.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Did NASA confirm that asteroid 2007 FT3 will collide with Earth in 2024?

A: No, NASA has officially debunked claims of an impending asteroid impact in 2024. The asteroid poses no threat to Earth.

Q: Is asteroid 2007 FT3 larger than the one that caused the extinction of dinosaurs?

A: No, the 2007 FT3 asteroid is significantly smaller than the Chicxulub asteroid, which is estimated to be 10 miles wide and responsible for the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Q: Is there any other asteroid that NASA is monitoring for potential collision?

A: Yes, NASA is monitoring a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu. There is a 1 in 2,700 chance of a collision in 2182 if Bennu passes through a “gravitational keyhole” in 2135.

Q: Did NASA collect samples from Bennu?

A: Yes, NASA collected samples from Bennu last year in an effort to study the origins of life on Earth. The carbon-rich space rock is approximately 4.5 billion years old.