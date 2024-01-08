Newly Discovered Asteroid Poses No Threat to Earth, NASA Confirms

Summary: NASA has debunked concerns about a lost asteroid, assuring the public that there is no immediate threat to Earth. The 54-million-ton asteroid, known as 2007 FT3, was first detected in 2007 but was eventually categorized as a “lost asteroid” after scientists lost track of its orbit. Recent reports suggested a slim chance of it colliding with Earth in 2024, causing widespread devastation. However, NASA has clarified that there are no known asteroid impact threats in the foreseeable future.

NASA has responded to a November report from GB News, stating that the chances of 2007 FT3 hitting Earth are extremely low. The space agency emphasized that they regularly monitor asteroids and near-Earth objects to identify, track, and categorize potential threats. Although the asteroid briefly appeared on NASA’s Sentry Risk Table, it poses no risk to our planet.

Contrary to earlier assertions, NASA has assured the public that there are no known asteroid impact threats in the next hundred years. This should alleviate concerns about the potential destruction of large regions of the Earth, as suggested in the original report.

While it is true that scientists lost track of the asteroid after initially spotting it, they were able to collect valuable information before it disappeared. This information will contribute to ongoing research on asteroids and help improve our understanding of these celestial bodies.

Overall, the recent claims regarding the 2007 FT3 asteroid have been debunked by NASA. The space agency’s diligent monitoring efforts, along with the data collected on the asteroid, provide reassurance that there is currently no imminent danger to Earth.

FAQ:

Q: Is there a chance that the lost asteroid 2007 FT3 will hit Earth in the future?

A: No, according to NASA, there are no known asteroid impact threats to Earth in the next century.

Q: How did scientists lose track of the asteroid?

A: Although scientists initially spotted the asteroid in 2007, they eventually lost track of its orbit. However, they were able to gather valuable information about it before it disappeared.

Q: Is there a risk of large-scale destruction caused by asteroids?

A: While the possibility of asteroid impacts cannot be completely ruled out, NASA’s continuous monitoring efforts significantly reduce the risk and ensure that potential threats are identified and addressed promptly.