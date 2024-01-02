Can We Keep Global Warming Below 2 Degrees Celsius?

Summary:

Scientists warn of the devastating effects of a 6-degree Celsius increase in global temperatures by 2100. However, there is hope as the international community has committed to limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius. While achieving the 1.5-degree Celsius target seems unlikely without major technological breakthroughs, there is cautious optimism that we can stay close to the 2-degree Celsius goal. Existing climate policies put the world on track for 2.5 to 2.9-degree Celsius warming, but countries have pledged to further strengthen their efforts. With incremental increases in ambition and the growing cost-competitiveness of low-carbon technologies, transitioning to a sustainable, low-carbon economy is becoming more achievable.

Are We Headed Toward Catastrophic Warming?

A world 6 degrees Celsius warmer than today would be disastrous, with widespread crop failure, malnutrition, and the submersion of island nations. However, there is growing optimism that we can avoid such a scenario. Climate scientists acknowledge the difficulty but continue to fight to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, recognizing that every additional 0.1-degree decrease matters. While reaching the 1.5-degree Celsius target may be challenging, sticking to the current climate policies could lead to a 2.1-degree Celsius increase by 2100.

A Changing Pathway:

The promising news is that global climate trajectories have shifted over time. With strong international commitments and updated climate policies, we are on a path towards 2.1 degrees Celsius of warming, rather than the initially projected 4 to 5 degrees Celsius. This shift in ambition and commitment from countries is a positive sign. Additionally, the financial landscape is changing as low-carbon technologies become more cost-competitive. Moving towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy is no longer seen as a sacrifice but a wise investment.

Urgency for Action:

While progress has been made, we are still some distance away from a 2-degree Celsius pathway. To achieve this goal, we need to intensify our efforts and expedite the transition to low-carbon solutions. Awareness and understanding of the effects of climate change are crucial in driving public support and government action. By working together, leveraging technological advancements, and embracing the economic opportunities of a sustainable future, we can continue moving closer to our goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius.