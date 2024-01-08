New Article: Canadians Anticipate Rare Celestial Event in 2024

Canadians across eastern provinces will have a unique opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare celestial event, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s face, will create a stunning sight for those in the eclipse’s specific path.

“This is an astronomical event that many people go their whole lives without ever viewing,” says Elaina Hyde, astronomer and professor at York University. While total solar eclipses happen approximately every 18 months, the full effect can only be seen within a small area along the eclipse’s path. Most Canadians have not had the chance to witness a total solar eclipse since 1979.

The path of totality for the April 2024 eclipse will stretch across Mexico, the United States, and eastern Canada. In Canada, the eclipse will begin near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario and gradually move northeast. Cities such as Port Dover, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Belleville, Kingston, and Fredericton, among others, will have clear views of the eclipse.

The total eclipse will vary in duration depending on location, ranging from just a few seconds to approximately three-and-a-half minutes near the center of the path. Even those outside the main area of the eclipse, including London, Toronto, and Ottawa, will experience a partial eclipse. However, it is important to wear solar-safe glasses to protect the eyes and fully enjoy the event.

To ensure a safe viewing experience, the Canadian Space Agency recommends using glasses or specialized filters certified for solar viewing. DIY solar eclipse projectors can also be made using basic materials, such as a cardboard box, paper, and aluminum foil. Welding helmets with shade 12 or higher are another safe option.

The upcoming total solar eclipse in 2024 presents an exciting opportunity for Canadians to witness this awe-inspiring celestial phenomenon. From the darkened skies to the visible corona around the sun, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for those lucky enough to be in its path.

FAQ:

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s face and leaving a fiery ring.

When and where will the next total solar eclipse occur in Canada?

The next total solar eclipse in Canada is expected to occur in August 2044, over parts of Alberta, B.C., and the territories. Atlantic Canada will have its next chance in May 2079.

How can I safely view the solar eclipse?

To avoid eye damage, it is crucial to wear special glasses with dark lenses certified for solar viewing or use specialized filters. DIY solar eclipse projectors can also be made with simple household materials. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient for viewing the eclipse.

Sources:

– ctvnews.ca

– eclipse2024.org