Astrobotic Technology Forced to Abandon Moon Landing Due to Fuel Leak

Summary: Astrobotic Technology, a U.S. company, had to abandon its plans of landing a spacecraft on the moon after encountering a fuel leak and solar panel issues. The company had aimed for the first U.S. moon landing in over 50 years, but the propellant leak made a soft landing impossible. Despite this setback, the company now aims to keep the lander operational to gather valuable data for future missions.

Astrobotic Technology’s lunar lander faced a major setback on its mission to land on the moon. Shortly after the launch, the spacecraft began losing fuel, rendering a soft landing unachievable. In addition, the solar panel had difficulties staying aligned with the sun to generate solar power.

As a result of these challenges, Astrobotic released a statement indicating their inability to land the craft on the moon. This was a significant disappointment as it could have marked the first U.S. moon landing in over 50 years, and the first-ever by a private company. Despite this setback, a second lander from a Houston company is scheduled to launch in the coming month.

The primary objective now for Astrobotic Technology is to keep the lander operational for as long as possible to maximize learning and preparation for future missions. The company’s flight controllers managed to maintain the spacecraft’s alignment with the sun, ensuring the battery remains fully charged. With another 40 hours of operations anticipated, valuable data can still be gathered.

The Peregrine lander’s propellant system failure remains unexplained by the Pittsburgh-based company. However, the focus now shifts to maximizing the spacecraft’s capabilities in space before its next mission, which is expected to take place in approximately a year.

Source: [AP](https://apnews.com/)