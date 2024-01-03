Disappointing News for Indian Skygazers: No Eclipses Visible in 2024

In 2024, there will be a series of four eclipses including a total solar eclipse. However, much to the dismay of astronomy enthusiasts and skygazers in India, none of these astronomical events will be visible from the country.

According to Superintendent Dr Rajendraprakash Gupta from the Jiwaji Observatory in Madhya Pradesh, the first eclipse of the year will be a penumbral lunar eclipse occurring on March 25. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in an almost straight line. Unfortunately, this event will not be visible in India as it will be daytime in the country at the time of the eclipse.

Gupta also mentioned that the total solar eclipse, set to take place on the night of April 8 and 9, will not be visible from India either. Similarly, the partial lunar eclipse on September 18 and the annular solar eclipse on October 2 and 3 will also not be visible to skygazers in the country.

The annular solar eclipse in particular is expected to last for 7 minutes and 21 seconds, with 93 percent of the Sun being covered. This phenomenon will give the appearance of a shiny bracelet from Earth.

Although 2023 brought a total solar eclipse, a penumbral lunar eclipse, an annular solar eclipse, and a partial lunar eclipse to India, the absence of visible eclipses in 2024 is a disappointment for those eagerly awaiting these celestial sights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why won’t any of the eclipses in 2024 be visible in India?

According to the Superintendent of the Jiwaji Observatory, the timings of the eclipses do not align with the daylight hours in India, preventing them from being visible in the country.

2. What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in an almost straight line, causing the Moon to move through the Earth’s faint outer shadow called the penumbra. The Moon appears slightly darker during this type of eclipse but does not fully enter the Earth’s dark core shadow.

3. What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is farthest from the Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the Sun. As a result, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, creating a bright ring of sunlight known as the annulus.

4. Will there be any visible eclipses in India in the future?

While there may be periods where no visible eclipses occur in a specific region, future years will bring opportunities for skygazers in India to witness these celestial events.