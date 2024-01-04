Four Eclipses Await in 2024, but None Visible from India

In a recent announcement, the superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain city, Dr. Rajendraprakash Gupta, revealed that there will be four eclipses in 2024. However, none of these celestial events will be visible from India.

The series of eclipses in 2024 will commence with a penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, the earth, and the moon align in an almost straight line. Unfortunately, this first eclipse will not be observable in India due to it taking place during daylight hours.

Additionally, a total solar eclipse is expected to occur on the night of April 8 and 9, but it will also be invisible from India. Similarly, the partial lunar eclipse on the morning of September 18 will not be visible within the country.

Lastly, astronomy enthusiasts and sky gazers in India will also miss out on witnessing an annular solar eclipse, which will take place on the night of October 2 and 3. This particular eclipse will last for 7 minutes and 21 seconds, with 93 percent of the sun covered at its peak. From Earth, it will appear like a shiny bracelet in the sky.

It is worth noting that in 2023, India witnessed four significant astronomical events, including a total solar eclipse, a penumbral lunar eclipse, an annular solar eclipse, and a partial lunar eclipse. While 2024 may not offer the opportunity for observation within the country, there are still plenty of astronomical wonders to look forward to in the future.

FAQ:

Q: Why won’t any of the eclipses in 2024 be visible from India?

A: The positioning of the Earth, moon, and sun during the eclipses will not align in a way that would make them visible from India.

Q: Are there any other notable astronomical events happening in 2024?

A: While none of the eclipses in 2024 will be visible from India, there may be other interesting astronomical events to look forward to, such as meteor showers or planetary alignments. Stay updated with the latest astronomy news for more information.

Q: How can I view eclipses if they are not visible from India?

A: If you are unable to witness an eclipse from your location, you can watch live streams online or through reliable sources that broadcast such events. You can also consider planning a trip to a location where the eclipse is visible, if feasible and safe to do so.