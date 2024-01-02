Scientists Uncover Groundbreaking Link Between Metabolite and Enzyme Family

Scientists at the Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI) and Cornell University have made a significant breakthrough in the study of biochemistry. Their research sheds new light on a family of metabolites known as acylspermidines, revealing an unexpected connection to sirtuins, enzymes that have long been associated with aging and disease.

Sirtuins have been the subject of extensive research, as they have been found to play a vital role in age-related diseases. This new study suggests that sirtuins are closely linked to cellular metabolism, providing a potential avenue for improving health span and longevity.

Lead author Frank Schroeder, a professor at BTI, expressed his excitement over uncovering this previously unknown branch of cellular metabolism. The discovery of acylspermidines, which are metabolites derived from modifications of various proteins, provides valuable insights into the inner workings of cellular pathways and brings us closer to understanding the functions of sirtuins.

Using a comparative metabolomics approach, the research team screened for sirtuin-dependent metabolic changes. The study revealed the presence of acylspermidines in both simple organisms like C. elegans and mammals, including humans. The researchers also demonstrated the impact of these metabolites on lifespan in C. elegans and cell proliferation in mammals.

This groundbreaking research has opened up new possibilities for further exploration into the mechanisms and pharmacological aspects of acylspermidines. Future studies will investigate how these metabolites affect lifespan, cell growth, and their potential interactions with other metabolic pathways.

The researchers believe that their work contributes to our collective knowledge of the spermidine family, connecting it to central energy metabolism and amino acid metabolism. By uncovering hidden biochemical pathways, we gain a better understanding of aging and disease processes.

In conclusion, this discovery is a significant advancement in biochemistry and offers promising avenues for future research into improving health span and longevity. By unraveling the roles of acylspermidines in lifespan and cell proliferation, scientists may be able to develop new therapeutic interventions for age-related diseases.

FAQ

This work was partly supported by the NIH and HHMI.

Source: [Boyce Thompson Institute](https://btiscience.org/)