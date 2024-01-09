Modern Humans May Share DNA Traits with Ancient Neanderthals

Summary: Recent research suggests that modern humans may share certain DNA traits with their ancient Neanderthal ancestors. Scientists have discovered that approximately two percent of humans’ DNA comes from Neanderthals, a highly similar species that lived in Africa 2,50,000 years ago. These traits, passed down through generations, provide insights into the characteristics of Neanderthals and shed light on the genetic history of modern humans.

Smoking: One particular part of Neanderthal DNA has been found to increase the risk of nicotine addiction. If a person has a habit of smoking, it is likely that they share genetic traits with Neanderthals.

Thick, Straight Hair: Individuals with thick, straight hair may have inherited this trait from their Neanderthal ancestors. Even red-haired individuals may have inherited their hair color from these ancient humans.

Early Risers: Research has shown that certain genetic variants associated with being an early riser can be traced back to Neanderthals. The motivation behind this habit in Neanderthals was to have longer days and engage in more activities.

These DNA traits provide glimpses into the lives and behaviors of Neanderthals, who lived long before Homo Sapiens emerged. They demonstrate the complex genetic history of modern humans and the intermingling of different species over time.

Source: News18.com