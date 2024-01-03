Brain Responds Strongly to Complex Sentences: MIT Study

A new study conducted by MIT neuroscientists has revealed that sentences with unusual grammar or unexpected meaning generate stronger responses in the brain’s language processing centers. The researchers found that sentences that were straightforward and those with nonsensical phrasing did not engage these regions as much. The study focused on the language-processing regions in the left hemisphere of the brain, including Broca’s area and other parts of the left frontal and temporal lobes.

To conduct the study, the researchers compiled a set of 1,000 sentences from various sources and had human participants read them while their brain activity was measured using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). The same sentences were fed into a large language model, similar to ChatGPT, and the activation patterns of the model were measured in response to each sentence. These data were then used to train a mapping model that could predict how the human language network would respond to new sentences.

The researchers identified 500 new sentences that would generate maximal activity in the brain’s language network and sentences that would elicit minimal activity. In a group of new participants, the researchers found that these new sentences did indeed drive and suppress brain activity as predicted.

The study also analyzed the sentences based on different linguistic properties, revealing that sentences with higher “surprisal” and linguistic complexity generated higher responses in the brain’s language network. Sentences that contained unusual grammar or meaning were found to elicit the highest brain response.

The researchers plan to extend these findings to speakers of languages other than English and explore the stimuli that activate language processing regions in the brain’s right hemisphere.

