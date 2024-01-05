Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method to Control MYC Protein, Paving the Way for New Cancer Treatments

Scientists at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) have achieved a significant breakthrough in cancer research by developing a method to control the MYC protein, which has been implicated in 75% of human cancers. This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for the development of more effective cancer treatments.

MYC is a protein that plays a vital role in the normal functioning of cells, specifically in the transcription process where genetic information is converted from DNA to RNA and then into proteins. In cancer cells, however, MYC becomes hyperactive and unregulated, fueling the rapid growth of cancer.

The challenge in targeting MYC lies in its lack of structure, making it difficult to develop conventional drugs that rely on well-defined protein structures. To overcome this challenge, the UCR team developed a peptide compound that effectively binds to and suppresses the activity of MYC. By manipulating peptides into specific forms and shapes, the researchers were able to enhance their interaction with MYC.

The newly developed peptide demonstrates a strong and specific interaction with MYC, similar to that of an antibody. This advancement brings the research closer to the goal of drug development. The next phase of the study involves using lipid nanoparticles for peptide delivery into cells, with ongoing efforts to improve the peptide’s ability to penetrate cells.

Funding from the U.S. Department of Defense, congressionally directed medical research, and the National Institutes of Health has made this groundbreaking research possible. The implications are profound, as this discovery could potentially lead to the development of new and more effective cancer treatments.

Professor Min Xue, whose lab at UC Riverside focuses on molecular tools for understanding biology and drug discovery, views MYC as embodying chaos due to its lack of structure and its significant impact on various types of cancer. This breakthrough in controlling MYC brings hope and excitement to the scientific community, as it opens up new frontiers in the fight against cancer.

