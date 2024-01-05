Title: Breakthrough Discovery: Potential New Treatment Pathway for Cancer Found

Summary:

Researchers from the University of California (UC), Riverside have made a groundbreaking discovery that could pave the way for new cancer treatments by taming the shapeless protein MYC. MYC is implicated in 75% of human cancer cases and contributes to their rapid growth. The researchers have developed a peptide that binds directly to MYC with high affinity, inhibiting its transcription activities. This breakthrough brings us closer to the holy grail of cancer drug development.

Breaking Free from Chaos: Controlling the Unruly MYC Protein

Researchers at UC Riverside have achieved a remarkable milestone in cancer research by discovering a potential pathway to control the MYC protein, a major driver of human cancer cases. The MYC protein, known for its lack of structure, is responsible for promoting cancer’s rapid growth. Now, utilizing a stereodiversified bicycle peptide library, the researchers have developed a peptide that binds directly to MYC, inhibiting its functionality and potentially offering new treatment options.

Unveiling the Second Generation of Bicyclic Peptide Library

The novel discovery by the UC Riverside team involves the implementation of a second generation bicyclic peptide library (NTB). This library features a more structured and simplified construction strategy. By utilizing a tandem ring-opening metathesis and ring-closing metathesis reaction (ROM-RCM), the researchers successfully cyclize the linear peptide library in a single step. This breakthrough reaction has never been applied to the preparation of macrocyclic peptides before.

Journey Towards Improved Binding Performance

In their study, the researchers describe a unique peptide that exhibits sub-micro-molar affinity towards MYC. The peptide’s ability to bind to MYC has been significantly enhanced over previous versions, with two orders of magnitude improvement. This breakthrough brings the binding strength closer to that of an antibody, a promising step forward in the development of new drugs.

Overcoming Barriers: Delivering Peptide into Cells

As the researchers focus on turning their discovery into a viable treatment option, they face the challenge of delivering the peptide into cells. Currently, they are exploring the use of lipid nanoparticles, spherical structures made of fatty molecules, to carry the peptide into cells. Although not ideal for use as a drug, lipid nanoparticles offer a potential solution to enhance the peptide’s delivery efficiency.

Achieving Transcription Inhibition

Once the peptide enters the cell, it disrupts MYC’s physical properties, preventing it from engaging in transcription activities. MYC’s lack of structure and its significant role in various types of cancer make it a key target for cancer drug development. This breakthrough discovery offers a glimmer of hope in the fight against cancer and signifies a significant step forward in our understanding and potential treatment of the disease.

FAQ

Q: What makes controlling MYC challenging compared to other proteins?

A: Unlike most other proteins, MYC lacks structure, making it difficult to target and control effectively.

Q: How did the researchers improve the binding of the peptide to MYC?

A: The researchers were able to enhance the binding performance of the peptide by two orders of magnitude through structural modifications.

Q: How do the researchers plan to deliver the peptide into cells?

A: The researchers are exploring the use of lipid nanoparticles, which are small spheres made of fatty molecules, to deliver the peptide into cells. This method aims to improve the efficiency of peptide delivery.

Q: How does the peptide inhibit MYC’s transcription activities?

A: Once inside the cell, the peptide binds to MYC, altering its physical properties and preventing it from performing transcription, a crucial process in cancer cell growth.

Sources:

– University of California, Riverside. (2021, May 24). UC Riverside chemists tame “wild” protein involved in cancer progression. Newswire. [Link]