Alberta Astronauts Set to Make History in Canada’s Space Exploration

Exciting news has emerged from the Canada Space Agency, signaling a historic year for Canada’s involvement in space exploration. Alberta will play a significant role in the country’s pursuit of the final frontier, with two astronauts being selected for upcoming missions.

Jenni Gibbons, hailing from Calgary, and Joshua Kutryk, a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, are set to embark on remarkable journeys in the near future. Kutryk has been chosen to journey to the International Space Station for a six-month mission, scheduled for no earlier than 2025. Gibbons, on the other hand, is currently undergoing training in Houston and will serve as a backup for the highly anticipated Artemis II mission to the moon, scheduled for no earlier than November 2024.

Gibbons, reflecting on her passion for science and adventure, acknowledged that her early memories of wanting to be outside and exploring the natural environment were deeply intertwined with her Alberta roots. After graduating from high school in Calgary, she pursued her passion for science and engineering, eventually earning a position as an assistant professor in internal combustion engines at the University of Cambridge.

In 2016, Gibbons seized the opportunity to become part of Canada’s next generation of space explorers when she applied for the Canadian astronaut recruitment campaign. Out of thousands of applications, Gibbons and Kutryk emerged as the newest additions to the Canadian astronaut corps after a rigorous selection process.

As a backup for Artemis II, Gibbons will be ready to step in if Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is unable to participate in the mission. Furthermore, she is also training to provide support to Artemis missions from the ground as a lunar capsule communicator, a role that marks a new milestone for Canada.

The inclusion of Alberta astronauts in these historic missions highlights the advancements that Canadians have made in the realm of space exploration. With their contributions, Canada is set to not only participate in but also shape the future of space exploration.

