Astronomers Uncover the Enigmatic “Old Smokers” in the Milky Way

Astronomers exploring the vast expanse of the Milky Way have stumbled upon a captivating cosmic phenomenon. A group of gigantic elderly stars, now known as the “old smokers,” residing at the heart of our galaxy have recently revealed a perplexing behavior. For many years, these stars remained hidden, nearly vanishing from sight. However, to the astonishment of researchers, they have suddenly begun emitting colossal clouds of dust and gas.

This intriguing discovery unfolded during a comprehensive survey of the night sky using infrared light. Under the guidance of Professor Philip Lucas from the University of Hertfordshire, the team monitored almost a billion stars over a decade. Initially, their objective was to capture rare images of newborn stars, capturing them during a stage of rapid development known as a protostar phase. But instead, they were confronted with an unexpected surprise.

Alongside the protostars, another group of aging red giant stars near the Milky Way’s center emerged during the analysis. Delving deeper into their nature using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, the researchers concluded that these stars were an entirely new variety, aptly named the “old smokers.”

What causes this sudden transformation in the behavior of these elderly stars? The leading hypothesis suggests that convection currents and instabilities within their cores trigger the release of massive columns of smoke-like material. Professor Lucas equates this phenomenon to solar system-sized clouds, emanating possibly from specific locations on the star’s surface.

Beyond the awe-inspiring nature of this discovery, its implications extend into the wider cosmos. Material expelled into interstellar space by dying stars plays a crucial role in sowing the seeds for the birth of future stars. Therefore, unraveling the secrets of these “old smokers” may provide valuable insights into the dispersion of heavy elements within the nuclear disc and metal-rich areas of other galaxies.

This groundbreaking research has been published in the esteemed journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the captivating celestial events taking place within the majestic Milky Way.

Definitions of key terms or jargon used within the article:

– Protostar phase: The stage of rapid development in a star’s life cycle when it is forming and accumulating mass through the contraction of a molecular cloud.

– Convection currents: The movement of fluid, such as gases within a star, caused by temperature differences. These currents help transport energy from the star’s core to its surface.

– Red giant stars: Stars that have exhausted their nuclear fuel and have expanded and cooled, resulting in a reddish appearance.

