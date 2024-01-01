India’s Aditya L1 Solar Mission on Track for January 6th Arrival

India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, is fast approaching its destination. Launching on September 2nd, the spacecraft is set to reach its intended destination at the L1 point on January 6th. This final manoeuvre will ensure that Aditya L1 remains in position.

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, confirmed the scheduled arrival of Aditya L1. Speaking at the successful launch of the XPoSat mission, which aims to study black holes, Somanath revealed that the solar mission had already undergone four earth-bound manoeuvres and a successful Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre.

In addition to the updates on Aditya L1, Somanath shared insights into ISRO’s plans for the coming year. He disclosed that there are approximately 12-14 missions in the pipeline for 2024. This ambitious schedule includes the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight program, which will involve two abort missions, parachute drop tests, and numerous evaluation tests before its anticipated launch in 2025.

Somanath emphasized that 2024 will be dedicated to ensuring Gaganyaan readiness and will involve various tests, including helicopter-based drop tests for parachute systems. He expressed the organization’s commitment to building expertise in the field, aiming to foster a new generation of scientists who can contribute to global knowledge on black holes.

This year will also see continued advancements in India’s space sector, building on the achievements of 2023. Highlights from last year include the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole and the launch of Aditya L1, India’s first solar mission. These milestones solidified India’s position in the global space economy and spurred further growth in the private space sector.

Looking ahead, India has set ambitious goals, such as the Gaganyaan Mission, the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

FAQs:

1. When was Aditya L1 launched?

Aditya L1 was launched on September 2, 2023.

2. What is the L1 point?

The L1 point is a point of gravitational equilibrium between the Earth and the Sun. It allows satellites to maintain a stable position relative to the Sun.

3. What is the Gaganyaan mission?

The Gaganyaan mission is India’s first human spaceflight program. It aims to send Indian astronauts into orbit around the Earth.

4. What were the achievements of India’s space sector in 2023?

In 2023, India achieved a soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole and successfully launched the Aditya L1 solar mission.

