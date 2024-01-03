New Asteroid Approaching Earth Today

Summary: An asteroid is set to make a close pass by Earth today, according to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). While the asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2019 KK5, is considered a Near-Earth Asteroid, there is no risk of impact with our planet. This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of near-Earth asteroids, named after the monumental 1862 Apollo asteroid.

Asteroid 2019 KK5: Key Details

Asteroid 2019 KK5, identified by NASA CNEOS, is expected to come within a distance of 4 million kilometers from Earth today. Traveling at a remarkable speed of 75,328 kilometers per hour, it surpasses the velocity of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). Despite its near approach, there is no cause for concern as it poses no threat of collision.

Size Comparison

This asteroid measures approximately 310 feet in width, rendering it almost the size of a large building. However, it falls short of the criteria set by NASA to be labeled a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid, which requires celestial bodies larger than 492 feet and passing Earth within a distance of 7.5 million kilometers.

Asteroid History

Asteroid 2019 KK5 made its first recorded pass by Earth on September 19, 1934, at a distance of 67 million kilometers. Future predictions by NASA indicate that there are no further close encounters between this asteroid and our planet in the foreseeable future.

FAQ

Q: Is Asteroid 2019 KK5 a threat to Earth?

A: No, it will pass by Earth at a safe distance and is not expected to impact the planet.

Q: How big is Asteroid 2019 KK5?

A: This asteroid has a width of approximately 310 feet, making it comparable to a large building.

Q: Will Asteroid 2019 KK5 pass by Earth again?

A: After today’s close approach, there are no anticipated future encounters between this particular asteroid and our planet, according to NASA’s predictions.

Sources:

– NASA CNEOS: [link](https://www.nasa.gov/centers/jpl/news/neo20200102.html)