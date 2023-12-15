बोस्टन मार्केट निष्कासन र वित्तीय समस्याहरूको बीचमा स्टोरहरू बन्द गर्दछ

सारांश:

Boston Market, a once-popular rotisserie chicken chain, has faced a series of closures and eviction cases across the country, with the most recent closures occurring in South Florida. The chain’s main supplier, US Foods, terminated its distribution agreement with Boston Market after filing a lawsuit claiming unpaid debts of $11.6 million. This led to store managers scrambling to find alternative suppliers and struggling to keep the stores stocked with necessary ingredients. As a result, many locations were unable to pay rent, leading landlords to file eviction lawsuits.

However, the closures have left employees in a difficult situation, with many seeking unpaid wages for their last two months of work. Efforts to contact the Boston Market Corporation and its president, Jignesh “Jay” Pandya, have been unsuccessful, leaving workers unsure of how to recover their earnings.

The closures and evictions have had a significant impact on Boston Market stores in South Florida. Locations in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties have been subjected to eviction lawsuits, with landlords reclaiming their properties due to unpaid rents. The stores have been marked with eviction notices, leaving behind an uncertain future for the chain in the region.

In addition to the financial difficulties, Boston Market has also faced criticism from customers regarding the quality of food and service. Social media comments have highlighted disappointment in the generic-looking food served in plain containers, as well as the absence of familiar branded packaging.

Boston Market’s troubles stem from a history of ownership changes and financial challenges. Despite once boasting over 1,000 locations, the chain has seen a decline, with only 326 stores remaining in 2021. Efforts to revitalize the brand with new menu items have been overshadowed by supplier lawsuits and negative customer reviews.

With multiple closures and ongoing financial issues, Boston Market’s future remains uncertain. The chain will need to address its outstanding debts and improve its reputation to regain the trust of employees and customers alike.