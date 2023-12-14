लिनक्स कर्नेल 6.6.7 स्विफ्ट उत्तराधिकारमा सिनिस्टर 6.6.6 लाई बाहिर निकाल्छ

The Linux kernel version 6.6.6 may have initially delighted the black-clad open source enthusiasts, but its reign has been cut short. In just a matter of days, it has been replaced by a more amiable 6.6.7 iteration.

At the end of October, Linux released version 6.6, and within a few weeks, it was designated as the latest long-term supported release. This has become a common trend in recent years, where the final complete point-release of the year is declared stable and receives several years of updates. Consequently, the kernel 6.5, launched in August to commemorate the project’s 32nd birthday, has now reached its end-of-life status after 13 point releases.

Greg Kroah-Hartman, the esteemed figure behind the stable kernel, released version 6.6.5 on Friday, introducing more than 100 changes. Among these updates was a problematic back-port, previously highlighted in our recent report about kernel 6.1.66. This back-port alteration, related to Wi-Fi handling, relied on an earlier change that had been omitted from kernel 6.1.66. As a result, kernel 6.1.67 quickly followed suit to rectify the wireless-breaking issue.

The same issue resurfaced in version 6.6.5, and, as in the previous stable kernel series, the problematic change was swiftly removed on the following workday. On Monday, kernel 6.6.6 was released, removing only the specific change that caused the problem. While this pleased many Reddit users, Hacker News commenters were less enthusiastic. The ominous signs were apparent even in October when version 6.6 was introduced.

However, the news is now disappointing for all the fans of the spooky kids out there. The kernel marked with the infamous “666” didn’t last long at all! By Wednesday, it had already been replaced by kernel 6.6.7. This new version is considerably more substantial, featuring 268 modified files and an extensive changelog with a remarkable 7,562 lines.

With such a short-lived kernel, it’s not surprising that there won’t be an update and re-release of Ubuntu Satanic Edition this time around.®