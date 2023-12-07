न्यूयोर्क र संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका मा लोकप्रिय कुकुर नाम

A recent report has revealed the most popular dog names in every state, including New York. The study, conducted by U.S. News & World Reports’ 360 Reviews, analyzed data points from a third-party pet insurance industry partner, providing insights into pet names based on state residence.

Interestingly, the study found that pet names across the United States do not vary significantly. The top dog name in New York, as well as in America overall, is Bella. This name, popularized by the “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” franchises, has found favor with pet owners in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition to Bella, other popular canine monikers in New York include Luna, Max, Coco, and Milo, making up the top five dog names in the state. These names also appeared in the top pet names of 2020, along with Luna and Max.

The study further revealed an interesting trend in the top 100 pet names. Many of these names are inspired by pagan deities, such as Apollo, Luna, Zeus, Loki, and Thor. It seems that some pet parents are opting for unique and powerful names for their furry friends.

Food-inspired names also made an appearance on the list, with choices like Pepper, Honey, Peanut, Cookie, and Oreo being popular among pet owners.

If you’re curious to see the full list of the top 100 dog names in New York and the United States, you can visit U.S. News & World Reports for more details.

Choosing the right name for your canine companion is a decision that speaks to your pet’s personality and your personal preferences. Whether you go with a popular choice or something more unique, the most important thing is that the name is a perfect fit for your beloved pooch.