New Indian Battle Royale Game ‘Indus’ Partners with Fortnite to Showcase Indo-Futurism

Indus, a homegrown battle royale game developed by SuperGaming, has made an exciting announcement at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2023. The game is set to break into the popular gaming platform Fortnite, providing players with a unique crossover experience. In just 27 days, a two-woman team at SuperGaming utilized Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to create this groundbreaking collaboration.

The Indus experience within Fortnite will be available on PC and macOS, allowing players to immerse themselves in the gameplay, maps, modes, and more. The idea behind this collaboration is to give gamers the opportunity to explore Indo-Futurism, an emerging genre that blends futuristic elements with Indian culture, within their favorite game.

While the mobile version of Indus is preparing for a Closed Beta release during the upcoming festive season, Fortnite players can look forward to experiencing Indus in Fortnite Creator Mode. This mode will introduce a unique win condition focused on Cosmium, a distinctive in-game resource. Players will have the chance to achieve victory by capturing this valuable asset.

SuperGaming’s CEO and co-founder, Roby John, expressed their excitement about showcasing India’s culture and talent on a global stage. With Fortnite boasting an estimated 220 million monthly players worldwide, the partnership presents a fantastic opportunity to bring Indus and Indo-Futurism to a broad audience.

Through this collaboration, players will be able to provide feedback on various aspects of the game, influencing the direction of SuperGaming’s most ambitious project to date. This approach aligns with SuperGaming’s commitment to prioritizing its player community, as demonstrated by the success of previous titles like MaskGun and Silly Royale.

Indus and Fortnite’s partnership represents a milestone for the Indian gaming industry and highlights the growing recognition of Indian developers on a global scale. As the world becomes more interconnected through gaming, collaborations like this pave the way for diverse narratives and cultural representation within the gaming community.

बारम्बार सोधिने प्रश्नहरू

1. What is Indus?

Indus is a homegrown battle royale game developed by SuperGaming that combines Indian culture with futuristic elements, creating a new genre known as Indo-Futurism.

2. How did Indus collaborate with Fortnite?

A two-woman team at SuperGaming utilized Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to create the crossover between Indus and Fortnite.

3. How can players experience Indus in Fortnite?

The Indus experience within Fortnite will be available on PC and macOS through Fortnite Creator Mode, allowing players to explore Indus’ gameplay, maps, modes, and more.

4. What is the win condition in Indus within Fortnite?

Indus introduces a unique win condition focused on capturing the in-game resource called Cosmium. Players will be able to achieve victory by obtaining this valuable asset.

5. How does this collaboration benefit SuperGaming?

This partnership provides SuperGaming with an opportunity to showcase India’s culture and talent on a global stage, while also allowing players to provide feedback and shape the future of the game.