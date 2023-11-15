A retired physics professor from the Midwest has an extraordinary final wish that is out of this world. Ken Ohm, 86, of Bazaar, Kansas, plans to have his DNA sent to the southern pole of the moon upon his death. His motivation behind this unconventional wish is the possibility that his DNA could be used for cloning in the future, potentially leading to his replica being exhibited in an intergalactic zoo as a human specimen.

Although it may sound like a scene straight out of a science fiction movie, Ohm firmly believes in the endless possibilities that his posthumous contribution could bring. While he acknowledges the uncertainty of his dream becoming a reality, he finds inspiration in the idea that generations down the line might look up at the moon and realize that his DNA resides there.

To fulfill his unique wish, Ohm has turned to Celestis, a company that specializes in sending earthly remains and ashes on rocket flights to space. The cost for such a trip to the lunar surface or deep space starts at $13,000, which may seem steep compared to the average New York funeral cost of around $10,000. However, for Ohm and many other individuals, the opportunity to have a space burial is a testament to their love for the cosmos and a desire for an otherworldly farewell.

Ohm is not alone in his aspiration for a celestial sendoff. Astronauts, civilians, and even professional baseball players have embraced the idea of a final journey into space with Celestis. The company, established in 1994, has successfully launched 17 “memorial” spaceflights and is preparing for its next lunar mission on Christmas Eve.

While Ohm’s DNA may not be cloned by spacelings anytime soon, his extraordinary wish challenges us to consider the unexplored frontiers of science and the possibilities that lie beyond our earthly realm.

बारम्बार सोधिने प्रश्नहरू

What is Celestis?

Celestis is a company that specializes in launching earthly remains and ashes into space. Established in 1994, it has facilitated numerous memorial spaceflights.

How much does a lunar or deep space burial with Celestis cost?

The cost for such a burial starts at $13,000.

Has anyone else expressed interest in a space burial?

Yes, astronauts, civilians, and professional baseball players have also expressed their desire for a celestial sendoff with Celestis.

Is there any scientific basis for cloning DNA from the moon?

While the concept of cloning DNA from the moon remains speculative, the dream of scientific advancements in this field continues to captivate the imagination of some individuals.