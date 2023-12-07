A recent legal filing by Grimes, the former partner of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has shed light on their ongoing custody battle and raised questions about Musk’s residency in Texas. Grimes alleges that Musk spent less than half of his time in 2023 in Texas, where he moved Tesla’s headquarters in 2021.

The custody dispute between Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, and Musk centers around which state—Texas or California—should have jurisdiction over their custody case. Grimes is suing Musk in California for physical custody of their three children, while Musk filed a lawsuit in Texas seeking a “parent-child” relationship with the kids.

According to Grimes’ legal filings, Musk still spends two to three days a week in California, undermining his claim that Texas should have jurisdiction. By establishing residency in California, Grimes potentially opens the door for higher child support payments, as California has no set limit on such payments.

Residency disputes in custody battles often rely on where the children have been living for the previous six months. While Musk asserts that the children’s primary residence is in Austin, Texas, Grimes argues that she and two of the children have been living in California since late 2022.

Musk’s frequent travel between Texas and California is highlighted in the filing, with Grimes claiming he spent only 126 days in Austin out of the previous 274 days. Flight logs show Musk’s private jets shuttling between the two states multiple times per week.

Musk’s move to Texas, which offers the advantage of no state income tax, has been well-publicized. He has presented himself as a Texas resident and has invested in various initiatives in the state. However, Grimes’ filing raises questions about the extent of his residency in Texas and the implications for their custody battle.

The outcome of this custody dispute remains uncertain, as it hinges on the determination of where the children’s primary residence has been. Both Musk and Grimes have yet to comment on the recent filing.

