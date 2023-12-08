गुगलले डेमो भिडियोमा मिथुन एआईलाई गलत रूपमा प्रस्तुत गरेको आरोप लगायो

Google recently unveiled its latest suite of AI models called Gemini, but the company is now facing accusations of misleading viewers about the capabilities of its AI. In an op-ed published by Bloomberg, columnist Parmy Olson claims that Google misrepresented the power of Gemini in a recent video demonstration.

The video showcased Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, combining spoken conversation prompts with image recognition. The AI appeared to recognize images quickly, respond within seconds, and accurately predict what would happen next. However, clicking on the video description revealed an important disclaimer from Google: “For the purposes of this demo, latency has been reduced, and Gemini outputs have been shortened for brevity.”

Olson argued that this disclaimer contradicted what Google seemed to be suggesting in the video, which was that Gemini could engage in real-time voice conversations while watching and responding to its surroundings. Google admitted that the video demo did not actually occur in real time, but instead used still image frames and text prompts for Gemini to respond to.

While it is common for companies to edit demo videos to avoid technical issues, Google has faced skepticism in the past regarding the authenticity of its AI demos. The lack of ambient noise and overly helpful interactions in its Duplex demo raised doubts about its accuracy. Pre-recorded videos of AI models have also been met with suspicion, such as the launch of Baidu’s Ernie Bot.

According to Olson, Google’s actions can be seen as an attempt to mislead viewers and divert attention from the fact that Gemini still lags behind OpenAI’s GPT. However, Google defended its demo, with Oriol Vinyals, VP of Research and Deep Learning Lead at Google’s DeepMind, stating that the video is a representation of what user interactions with Gemini could be like.

In order to regain trust and inspire developers, Olson suggests that Google should provide journalists and developers with hands-on experiences of the product. By allowing people to test Gemini in a public beta and showcase its true capabilities, Google would be better positioned to promote the AI without the need for edited videos that may give a false impression.