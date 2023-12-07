Fired Lawyer Alleges Misconduct at New York Attorney General’s Office

A former senior lawyer at the New York Attorney General’s Office is speaking out about alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor José Maldonado, according to a recent report. The lawyer, John Oleske, claims he spent two years raising concerns about Maldonado’s potential conflicts of interest and controversial professional relationships before being fired in October.

Oleske’s allegations were dismissed by anonymous sources as a “personal vendetta” and a “manifesto,” but he stands by his claims. His report on Maldonado highlighted allegations of racism in an ongoing discrimination lawsuit as well as accusations of falsifying his resume and hiding conflicts of interest. Oleske also raised concerns about Maldonado’s prior involvement with a non-profit organization and his tangential relation to former President Donald Trump.

The New York Attorney General’s Office denies ignoring Oleske’s report, stating that they take every complaint seriously and have always taken appropriate action when warranted. They also dismissed the allegations against Maldonado regarding racism and his involvement with the non-profit organization.

Oleske believes that his firing was an attempt to silence him. He claims that he was forced to take an extended leave and was accused of erratic behavior after raising his concerns internally. Shortly before his termination, he emailed his report to several colleagues and accused the office of trying to intimidate and silence him.

The New York Attorney General’s Office has stood behind Maldonado, calling him an “incredible public servant” who has dedicated his career to protecting New Yorkers and fighting for justice.

It is currently unclear whether any investigation will be conducted into Oleske’s allegations.