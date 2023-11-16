Why You Should Consider the Asus ROG Ally Instead of a Nintendo Switch

If you’re thinking about grabbing a Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch, we have a different suggestion for you. Instead of going for the popular handheld console, consider taking a look at the Asus ROG Ally, which currently has a £100 discount and is priced at £599. While this may seem more expensive than even the worst Switch deal, there are compelling reasons to consider this alternative.

Firstly, the Nintendo Switch has been on the market for six years now, and despite a few upgrades, it’s starting to show its age. It wasn’t even a powerhouse when it was first released in 2017. Speculation is abound that Nintendo will release a new console next year, making the current Switch even more outdated. So, why invest in outdated hardware that will likely become obsolete in a few months?

On the other hand, the Asus ROG Ally has just hit the market and boasts impressive specifications. With an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this handheld device offers better performance for multiplatform games compared to the Switch. Additionally, it is more future-proof, making the higher price tag more justifiable.

While you won’t have access to Nintendo exclusives, the Asus ROG Ally runs Windows 11, essentially turning it into a handheld PC. This means you can access a vast library of PC games and install them from platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and more. Building a game library is more cost-effective on the ROG Ally compared to the Switch. Furthermore, if you already own PC games, there’s no need to repurchase them.

Although the lack of Nintendo titles is disappointing, there are plenty of alternatives available. Games like Tunic offer a similar cute and adventurous experience akin to Zelda. Additionally, the ROG Ally provides the opportunity to play some of the best PlayStation and Xbox games, as these platforms have embraced PC compatibility.

In conclusion, if you’ve been holding off on buying a Nintendo Switch, the Asus ROG Ally offers an enticing alternative. With superior specs and the versatility of a PC handheld, it provides a fresh gaming experience and the potential to access a larger variety of titles. While the initial investment may be higher, it ensures you’re not left with outdated hardware in a few months’ time.