Delta Dental of California Notifies Customers of Significant Data Breach

Delta Dental of California, a prominent dental insurance provider, recently announced a major data breach impacting nearly seven million patients. The breach, caused by unauthorized access through the MOVEit Transfer software, resulted in the exposure of personal data.

The security incident occurred when threat actors took advantage of a zero-day SQL injection flaw in the software, known as CVE-2023-34362. This vulnerability allowed remote code execution, enabling the Clop ransomware gang to breach numerous organizations worldwide.

Delta Dental of California became aware of the compromise on June 1, 2023, and subsequent internal investigations confirmed that unauthorized actors had accessed and stolen data between May 27 and May 30, 2023. A thorough examination was completed on November 27, 2023, to determine the extent of the breach.

Approximately 6,928,932 Delta Dental of California customers have been affected by the breach. The compromised information includes names, financial account numbers, credit/debit card numbers, and security codes.

As part of their response to the breach, Delta Dental of California will be providing impacted patients with 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Instructions on how to enroll in these programs can be found in the personal notices sent to affected individuals.

Customers are advised to exercise caution regarding unsolicited communications, as their data may have been shared with phishing actors, scammers, and other cybercriminals.

This breach is the third largest data breach involving the MOVEit Transfer software, following breaches at Maximus (11 million) and Welltok (8.5 million).

It is crucial for affected individuals to take immediate action to protect their personal information and monitor their financial accounts for any suspicious activity. Delta Dental of California is working diligently to address the breach and prevent future incidents, emphasizing the importance of data security in today’s digital landscape.