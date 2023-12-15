क्यालिफोर्निया सार्वजनिक उपयोगिता आयोगले उपयोगिता अफसेटको लागि सौर्य निर्यातलाई अनुमति दिँदैन

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has made a controversial decision that prevents solar-plus-storage customers from exporting electricity to the grid and receiving an offset for their utility delivery charges. This ruling marks another blow to the rooftop solar industry in California, which has already faced a series of damaging decisions from CPUC.

Previously, rooftop solar owners were encouraged to install batteries to export electricity during high-demand periods, reducing the need for less efficient natural gas plants and stabilizing prices. However, under the new ruling, “delivery” and “generation” charges on utility bills are now classified separately. This means that solar-battery exports cannot be used to offset the “delivery” charges imposed by the utility.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) expressed disappointment in the CPUC’s decision, stating that it further changes the landscape for rooftop solar in California. The state’s once-flourishing rooftop solar market has already been heavily impacted by previous rulemaking decisions, resulting in a significant decrease in solar installations and the loss of thousands of jobs.

Furthermore, CPUC recently made cuts to the value of rooftop solar export compensation for multi-metered accounts, adding to the challenges faced by the industry. These measures were intended to incentivize the adoption of battery energy storage alongside solar, but the latest ruling undermines the goal of promoting distributed storage on the grid.

Analysts estimate that the ruling will reduce the savings provided by solar-plus-storage systems by 10% to 15%, prolonging the average return on investment. As a result of these rulings, SEIA predicts a 40% decline in the residential solar market and a 25% decline in the commercial rooftop sector in the coming years.

The solar and storage industry is urging state leaders and CPUC to reconsider their decisions before further damage is done to California’s clean energy market. However, there are concerns that additional challenges may arise, as major investor-owned utilities have proposed imposing fixed monthly charges on all ratepayers, regardless of their electricity usage.

It is clear that the CPUC’s recent rulings have had a significant impact on the rooftop solar industry in California, which was once considered a leader in renewable energy. The state now faces a critical juncture in determining the future of its clean energy market and the ability of individuals and businesses to participate in the transition to a sustainable energy system.