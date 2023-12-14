In a bid to bolster law enforcement presence in downtown Asheville, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional funding. During a briefing with county commissioners, the office requested $186,000 to support an initiative that would run until June. The proposed plan aims to increase deputy patrols on Friday and Saturday nights and assign personnel to the real-time intelligence center to monitor the area.

Unlike the original article, the office clarified that this initiative does not involve new hires but instead assigns existing deputies to these secondary assignments. The decision to implement this plan was driven by concerns expressed by downtown workers, who remain dissatisfied with the city’s response to public safety issues.

County commissioners have postponed voting on the funding request, opting to review the proposal further before making a decision. The inclusion of a budget amendment for the requested funds on next month’s agenda is still uncertain.

Sheriff Quentin Miller emphasized that his office is open to adjusting the start date of the initiative based on the availability of funding. In the event that the funding is approved, the sheriff’s office plans to collaborate with the city to determine the extent and logistics of their expanded patrol coverage.

The enhanced downtown patrols aim to address the growing concerns of both business owners and workers in the area. By increasing law enforcement presence during peak nights, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office hopes to contribute to a safer and more secure environment for downtown Asheville residents and visitors alike.