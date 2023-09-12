Starfield मा कौशल प्रणाली बुझ्दै

Starfield, as a role-playing game (RPG), heavily relies on statistics and chance. Almost every action in the game, whether it’s combat, persuasion, crafting, or lock-picking, is governed by a system of math. Unlike previous Bethesda games, where progress in a skill was based on simply performing associated actions, Starfield requires players to purchase specific skills using skill points in order to improve in those areas.

At first, understanding how the skill system works may not be entirely obvious. Some challenges in the game require players to perform certain tasks a certain number of times, but if the corresponding skill hasn’t been unlocked, progress towards that challenge will not be made. This can lead to spinning one’s wheels without actually advancing in a particular area of expertise.

When creating a new character, players are given access to three skills based on their chosen biographical background. There are different backgrounds to choose from, each offering a set of skills that align with various playstyles. Skill points are earned every time a player levels up and can be used to unlock the first rank of a skill. Further investment of skill points unlocks additional ranks, each with its own challenge that must be completed to progress further.

Each skill in Starfield can be improved through four ranks, with each rank requiring the completion of a specific challenge. Once the challenge is completed, another skill point can be spent to unlock a new rank, improving the skill and offering a new challenge.

The Skills menu in the game indicates which skills are ready to rank up by shimmering. While it is advisable to choose skills that align with one’s intended playstyle, there are several skills that are beneficial regardless of the build. Some skills progress through common activities, such as shooting enemies with a specific type of weapon, while others require more intentional actions, such as lock-picking.

Essential Skills in Starfield

Whether obtained through the character’s background or unlocked using skill points, there are several essential skills players should consider acquiring early on. These include:

Weight Lifting: Allows carrying more objects; challenges involve carrying a certain percentage of total mass while running. Wellness: Grants additional health; challenges involve using healing items. Commerce: Enables buying at lower prices and selling at higher prices; challenges involve selling a specific number of items. Persuasion: Increases the chances of successfully persuading non-playable characters (NPCs); challenges involve succeeding at persuasion tasks. Scavenging: Increases the likelihood of finding various items in the game world; challenges involve looting containers. Ballistics or Lasers: Enhances damage with specific ammunition types, either projectiles or laser-based weapons; challenges involve killing enemies with the corresponding ammo type. Weapon Certification: Choose from Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, Heavy Weapons, or Sniper Certification to increase damage with the selected weapon type; challenges involve killing a certain number of enemies with the chosen type of weapon. Medicine: Increases the effectiveness of healing items; challenges involve using healing items while wounded. Surveying: Enhances the zoom level on the scanner and allows scanning objects at greater distances; challenges involve scanning unique resources, flora, and fauna. Boost Pack Training: Improves the fuel efficiency of the jetpack; challenges involve using the boost pack a certain number of times in combat. Security: Enables hacking advanced locks and increases the number of auto-attempts available; challenges involve picking a specific number of locks.

These skills cover various activities that players are likely to engage in during gameplay, such as killing enemies and looting containers. Some skills synergize with each other, allowing players to progress in multiple skills simultaneously. For example, combat skills often require killing enemies, which may result in taking damage. Combined with wellness or medicine skills, which improve when healing, players can earn progress in multiple skills by participating in fights.

Other skills, such as scavenging, weight lifting, and commerce, complement each other. By looting, carrying excess materials, and then selling them, players can make progress in multiple challenges simultaneously. Skills like stealth and lockpicking also progress while playing, allowing players to earn skill points while stealing items.

In Starfield, there is no level cap, although progress slows down at higher levels. Players cannot respec their skills, but since it is possible to max out every skill, players have the freedom to try out different skills without worrying about making a permanent choice. More skill points can be earned as the game progresses, providing opportunities to explore different playstyles.

