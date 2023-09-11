The Orchard UK DSPs को लागि डिजिटल खाता प्रबन्धक भर्ती गर्दैछ

The Orchard, a leading music distribution company, is seeking a Digital Account Manager to manage key relationships with UK digital service providers (DSPs) such as Apple, Amazon, and VEVO. The role involves working closely with label management and marketing teams to create compelling content campaigns for artists and labels, as well as managing day-to-day relationships with digital retailers.

Responsibilities include pitching for playlist placements and collaborative marketing campaigns, as well as maintaining relationships with digital retailers by attending meetings, events, and gigs. Additionally, the Digital Account Manager will prioritize and analyze the release schedule to meet the needs of labels and artists, and communicate analysis and results back to stakeholders.

The ideal candidate should have over two years of music industry experience, a strong knowledge of leading digital retail platforms, and a good understanding of sales strategy. Communication experience with retail accounts or digital marketing platforms is preferred, along with excellent communication skills, an in-depth understanding of the social media landscape, and strong analytical abilities. Familiarity with Excel, PowerPoint, and Word is also required.

The Orchard offers an opportunity to contribute to the creative journey on a global stage, with a modern, diverse, and innovative work environment. They also provide investment in learning and development, as well as a range of benefits such as private medical cover, a generous pension scheme, life assurance, and income protection.

About The Orchard:

The Orchard is a pioneering music, video, and film distribution company, and a top-ranked Multi Channel Network operating globally. Their holistic approach to sales and marketing, combined with industry-leading technology and operations, amplifies reach and revenue across digital, physical, and mobile outlets. Founded in 1997, The Orchard empowers businesses and creators in the entertainment industry.

