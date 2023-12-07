साइकी मिशनले वैज्ञानिक डाटा जम्मा गर्न थाल्छ

NASA’s Psyche mission, launched in October, has reached a significant milestone as its scientific instruments are now in operation and capturing early data. The spacecraft, also named Psyche, is on its way to meet its target, an asteroid believed to be made entirely of metal. Ground teams have been working diligently to prepare the spacecraft for observations upon arrival.

The first achievement of the mission is known as “First Light,” which marks the turning on of the spacecraft’s cameras to capture photos of its surroundings. Although these initial images may not appear exceptional compared to those taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, they signify the beginning of an exciting mission.

In addition to capturing photos, Psyche has also activated and commenced calibrations on two critical instruments: the magnetometer and gamma-ray spectrometer (GRS). The GRS will analyze the composition of the asteroid’s surface, providing insights into its makeup. Meanwhile, the magnetometer will study any potential magnetic fields generated by the asteroid. Together, these instruments will help determine if Psyche was a failed planetesimal.

Furthermore, Psyche has set a record with its electric propulsion engines. On November 8, two of Psyche’s four Hall-effect thrusters were fired up, making them the first to be used in deep space. Unlike traditional chemical thrusters, these thrusters utilize charged particles and produce small but consistent amounts of thrust, resulting in increased efficiency over time.

Accompanying Psyche on its mission is the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstrator. DSOC is testing communication with Earth using lasers instead of radio waves. This innovative approach allows for larger sets of data to be transmitted, although there is still a delay of approximately 20 minutes for the lasers to reach Earth from Psyche’s designated orbit.

Overall, the Psyche mission marks an important step in the exploration of asteroids and showcases the advancements in space technology. It paves the way for future missions that could uncover more about the mysteries of our solar system.