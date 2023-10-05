के सौर्य प्यानलहरू अन्य ताराहरू नजिक काम गर्न सक्छन्?

Solar panel technology has made significant advancements in recent years and is now the fastest-growing renewable power source. Initially developed for use in space, solar panels have become a reliable source of energy for satellites and crewed spacecraft due to their ability to generate electric voltage through the photoelectric effect.

The photoelectric effect was first discovered in the 1800s when scientists observed that charged metallic planets emitted electrons when exposed to ultraviolet light. From this discovery, it was determined that light consisted of quantum particles called photons. While there were early experiments utilizing the photoelectric effect to generate electric power, the first true solar cells were not developed until the mid-1900s.

Research has since focused on improving solar cell technology to make them lighter, cheaper, and more efficient. Modern solar panels can harness not only ultraviolet light but also visible and infrared light. However, existing designs are optimized for harnessing the light emitted by the Sun, which primarily falls within the green range and includes significant amounts of ultraviolet light.

The challenge arises when considering the use of solar panels near other stars, particularly red dwarf stars like those found in the Proxima Centauri system. Red dwarf stars have a peak brightness in the red or infrared spectrum and emit minimal ultraviolet light. To explore nearby planetary systems like Proxima Centauri, solar panels capable of harnessing red dwarf starlight would be necessary.

A recent study in Scientific Reports examines the efficiency of solar panels under different stellar spectra, comparing the Sun to Proxima Centauri. The study focuses on organic photovoltaics (OPVs), a lightweight and flexible technology suitable for application on large solar sails used in interstellar probes.

Unlike more established silicon-based solar cells, OPVs can be tuned to different wavelengths. The efficiency of a solar cell depends on its band gap, which refers to the energy required for electrons to jump from the valence band to the conduction band. By adjusting the band gap using various organic materials, solar panels can be optimized to capture the most energy from specific light sources.

The study found that while a wider band gap is ideal for sunlight, solar cells with a narrow band gap would be more efficient in harnessing Proxima Centauri’s light. For example, a wide band gap solar cell has a theoretical efficiency of 18.9% for sunlight but only 0.9% for Proxima Centauri. In contrast, a narrow band gap model achieves a theoretical efficiency of 12.6% for Proxima Centauri.

While solar panels can generate electricity from red dwarf stars, there is a major drawback. Red dwarf stars produce significantly less light than the Sun, meaning individual solar cells would not generate as much energy. To compensate for the lower light levels, interstellar solar panels would need to be much larger, resulting in increased weight and cost.

Further research into materials may yield more efficient methods of generating electricity from light, potentially overcoming the challenges associated with utilizing solar panels near other stars.

Schopp, Nora, et al. “Interstellar photovoltaics.” Scientific Reports 13.1 (2023): 16114.