Gamma-Ray Bursts and Supernovae: The Connection to Binary Stars

Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are enigmatic celestial events that emit large amounts of energy, particularly in the form of gamma rays. While they are known to be some of the most violent phenomena in the universe, there is still much that scientists do not understand about them. However, a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal proposes a new theory about the formation of at least one type of GRB, suggesting a connection to binary star systems.

Traditionally, there have been two types of GRBs distinguished based on their duration: short bursts lasting a few seconds and long bursts lasting a few minutes. Short GRBs are believed to result from the collision of massive objects like black holes or neutron stars, while long GRBs were thought to be associated with the collapse of extremely massive stars.

This new study challenges this assumption and suggests that long GRBs may actually be triggered by the collapse of a binary star system consisting of a Carbon-oxygen (CO) star and a neutron star (NS). When the core of the CO star collapses, it sets off a hypernova—the birth of a new black hole—and the formation of a newborn neutron star. This creates a binary system composed of two neutron stars.

During the hypernova event, a significant amount of material ejected from the newly formed neutron star is captured by its companion neutron star. This addition of material can cause the star to become too massive, leading to its collapse and transformation into a black hole. As a result, a gamma-ray burst is emitted.

The researchers provide detailed analysis and background information, including the impact of the rotational period of the binary system. They also mention the use of telescopes such as the BeppoSAX satellite, NASA’s SWIFT telescope, and the Lick observatory to observe and gather evidence supporting their theory.

While this study sheds new light on the possible connection between binary stars and the formation of long GRBs, the astrophysics community is likely to engage in further debates and research to gain a deeper understanding of these phenomena. The implications of understanding GRBs are significant, as they have the potential to occur in our cosmic vicinity and pose a threat to life on Earth. By unraveling the mechanisms behind these cosmic explosions, scientists can move closer to predicting such events and ensuring the safety of our planet.

Source: Universe Today – “What’s the link between gamma ray bursts and supernovae? It might be binary stars” (DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ace721)