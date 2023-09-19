After over a decade of hard work, engineers have finally achieved “first light” with the Linac Coherent Light Source-II (LCLS-II), the world’s most powerful X-ray laser. This milestone means that the newly enhanced machine is now ready to be utilized for scientific research.

The LCLS-II is a linear accelerator designed to produce high-energy X-rays capable of examining the smallest and most intricate workings of matter and its interactions. Compared to its predecessor, the LCLS-II can generate an impressive one million X-ray pulses per second, presenting a significant improvement from the original’s 120 pulses per second. These X-rays will be 10,000 times brighter than before, enabling scientists to observe previously unobservable phenomena.

The increased photon count has far-reaching implications for scientific research. Andrew Burrill, associate lab director for the Accelerator Directorate, explains that the higher shot rate of a million shots per second significantly reduces the time it takes to collect data. This means that researchers can conduct experiments more efficiently and potentially accelerate discoveries in fields ranging from human health to quantum materials science.

The upgraded laser has garnered praise from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, who believes that it will shed light on the smallest and fastest phenomena in the universe. Granholm states that this technological advancement will keep the United States at the forefront of X-ray science and provide invaluable insights into the atomic-level workings of the world.

The LCLS-II, situated at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, California, spans two miles in length. Over the past 14 years, it has produced X-rays used to examine various subjects, including robust metals and photosynthesis. The development of the LCLS-II required engineers to construct a cryoplant capable of cooling down the linear accelerator to an astonishing -456 degrees Fahrenheit (-271 degrees Celsius).

With “first light” achieved, the LCLS-II teams at SLAC have demonstrated that the X-ray parameters necessary for the project’s completion have been met. While no scientific research has been conducted yet, the upgraded accelerator will be ready for use by November, with the first users set to arrive.

Despite the setbacks caused by a wind event that disrupted power and delayed progress, the future of science and technology is now underway underneath the hills of Menlo Park. This revolutionary laser brings promise for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements, from studying molecular structures to enhancing the efficiency of phone batteries.

स्रोत:

Gizmodo: [insert URL]

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory: [insert URL]