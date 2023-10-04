20 औं शताब्दीमा व्यावसायिक ह्वेलले जीवित ह्वेलहरूमा आनुवंशिक चिन्ह छोडेको छ

Research conducted by Oregon State University shows that commercial whaling in the 20th century has had a lasting impact on the genetic diversity of today’s surviving whales. The study compared DNA from whale bones found on South Georgia Island with DNA from present-day whale populations, revealing strong evidence of a loss of maternal DNA lineages among blue and humpback whales.

The researchers discovered that these maternal lineages, which are associated with cultural memories such as feeding and breeding locations, were lost due to commercial whaling. This loss implies that the knowledge passed down through generations, related to these vital aspects of the whales’ lives, has also been lost.

South Georgia Island, once home to several whaling stations, was a site of extensive whaling activity in the 20th century. More than 2 million whales were killed in the Southern Hemisphere during this time, with 175,000 killed near South Georgia Island alone. The island remains littered with whale bones, revealing the historical footprint of the slaughter. The cold temperatures on the island have preserved these bones, some of which are over 100 years old.

While whale populations in the South Atlantic have started to recover since the cessation of commercial whaling, sightings of whales around South Georgia Island have been low. This suggests that local populations may have been extirpated, leading to a loss of cultural memory among the whales. However, there are indications that the whales may be rediscovering this habitat, as their numbers slowly increase.

The research conducted by Oregon State University analyzed DNA extracted from whale bones found on South Georgia Island and compared it with genetic information from living whales. The study revealed that while genetic diversity remains high among the whales, there is evidence of a loss of maternal DNA lineages in the blue and humpback populations. The researchers believe that as older whales die, more maternal lineages are at risk of being lost.

Preserving the genetic information of these whales is crucial to understanding their past and ensuring their future. The researchers emphasize that without a good understanding of the history of these whale populations, we cannot measure or anticipate future changes. The study provides an opportunity to reconstruct the history of these whale populations and shed light on what was truly lost due to whaling activities.

As climate change continues to raise temperatures, the DNA in the whale bones on South Georgia Island could deteriorate. Therefore, this research serves as a means to indefinitely preserve this important historical information and guide future conservation efforts.

