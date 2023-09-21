युकेमा बर्ड जनसंख्याले जलवायु परिवर्तनको कारणले जित्ने र हार्नेहरूको सामना गर्छ

Bird populations in the UK are undergoing significant changes due to the impacts of climate change, according to scientists. While some species are thriving, others are facing severe declines.

The loss of natural habitats, the use of pesticides, and changing weather patterns are all contributing to the decline of bird species in Britain. The British Trust for Ornithology reports that the number of wild birds has fallen by 73 million since 1970.

Migratory birds, in particular, are facing challenges as they navigate extreme weather conditions in different continents. Dr Dave Leech, Head of ringing at the British Trust for Ornithology, highlights climate change as a major pressure for migratory birds. They have to consider climate conditions not only in their breeding grounds but also in their wintering areas and the regions they pass through during migration.

Some species are adapting to the changing climate. Reed warblers, for example, are taking advantage of longer, hotter summers by producing more offspring. Similarly, species like the Cetti’s warbler are expanding their range northward.

However, other species, including the cuckoo and the willow warbler, are struggling to cope as the climate warms. Cuckoos, which spend their summers in the UK, are finding it difficult to make their way back from Africa due to a lack of food and declining numbers.

The decline of bird populations is a significant concern for bird enthusiasts and conservationists alike. The loss of iconic species like the cuckoo and the nightingale could have a profound impact on future generations, who may never have the opportunity to hear their unique calls.

Nevertheless, bird enthusiasts remain hopeful that climate change may lead to the emergence of new species in the UK. For example, species like the black-winged stilt and the bee-eater, which were rarely seen in British shores before, are now delighting bird watchers.

Through extensive data collection and monitoring, scientists hope to better understand the impacts of climate change on bird populations and develop strategies to mitigate these changes.

