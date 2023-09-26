दुर्लभ सुपरनोभाले ब्रह्माण्डको बारेमा असमानताहरू समाधान गर्न मद्दत गर्न सक्छ

A rare and warped supernova, known as SN H0pe, has been discovered by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. This type 1a supernova appears three times in a single image, which could potentially help researchers resolve a long-standing inconsistency about the universe.

The image captured by the telescope shows the exploding star as an arc of orange light with three bright points surrounding a galaxy cluster located around 4.5 billion light-years away from Earth. This phenomenon is the result of gravitational lensing, an effect that occurs when light from a distant object passes through space warped by the gravity of a massive foreground object, such as a large galaxy. Gravitational lensing magnifies the distant object, making it easier for scientists to analyze.

Although it appears as if there are three separate light sources being lensed by the foreground galaxy, the supernova is actually duplicated twice by the lensing effect. SN H0pe is located approximately 16 billion light-years away from us.

Astrophysicist Ethan Siegel believes that SN H0pe could help solve the “Hubble tension,” which is a discrepancy between two methods of estimating the rate of the universe’s expansion. One method involves measuring expansion using the cosmic microwave background (CMB), while the other method measures the motion of specific objects away from us. The two methods consistently produce slightly different results, and scientists have struggled to understand this discrepancy.

SN H0pe is a type 1a supernova, known as a “standard candle,” which allows astronomers to measure the universe’s expansion accurately. These supernovas have consistent initial luminosity and dim at the same rate over time. By comparing standard candles of varying distances from Earth, scientists can determine how quickly they are moving away from us and deduce the expansion rate of the universe.

What sets SN H0pe apart is that it is the second most distant type 1a supernova ever detected. Additionally, the gravitational lensing and duplication in the images provide researchers with more valuable data than usual.

Using duplicated supernovas to address the Hubble tension is not a new concept. In a previous study, scientists used data from a quadruple-lensed supernova named Refsdal to calculate a revised value for the Hubble constant. While this still differed from the value calculated using the CMB, the difference between the two was reduced.

It is still uncertain whether SN H0pe can help determine a more reliable value for the Hubble constant. However, researchers are optimistic that by leveraging the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope, they may be able to identify more distant standard candles and ultimately resolve the enigma of the Hubble tension.

– Supernova: A powerful and luminous explosion that occurs during the final evolutionary stages of a massive star.

– Gravitational lensing: A phenomenon that occurs when the gravity of a massive object bends the light from a more distant object, creating a distorted or magnified image.

– Hubble constant: A measure of the rate at which the universe is expanding.

– Cosmic microwave background (CMB): The remnants of radiation from the Big Bang, which permeates the entire universe.

