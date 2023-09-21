खगोलविद्हरूले उपग्रह प्रकाश प्रदूषण विरुद्ध लड्न अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय सम्झौताहरूको लागि आह्वान गर्छन्

Astronomers worldwide are advocating for international agreements to address the issue of satellite constellations causing light pollution in space. The proliferation of these satellite networks is threatening the integrity of scientific research and prompting concerns about the loss of dark skies.

In the United Kingdom, there are calls for new planning regulations to protect the nation’s dark skies. England’s urbanization has led to a significant reduction in visibility of stars, with an estimated 10 percent loss of skies over the past decade. This loss not only impacts humans but also affects nature’s ability to thrive under natural dark conditions.

Dark skies consultants like Dan Oakley are working towards reducing light pollution. They emphasize that dark skies are crucial for humanity to connect with the universe and ponder existential questions. Megan Eaves, editor of “Nightscape” magazine, underscores the cultural significance of starry nights, as they have inspired art, music, and films throughout history.

Aside from the cultural aspect, activists argue that light pollution has adverse health effects. Exposure to artificial light at night disrupts the circadian rhythm, impacting the production of melatonin, which can lead to various mental health issues and illnesses.

The concerns surrounding light pollution have intensified with the rise of satellite constellations. Astronomers, including Robert Massey, deputy director of The Royal Astronomical Society, highlight the impact of satellites in low Earth orbit on scientific research. The Starlink satellites, owned by Elon Musk, are of particular concern due to their increasing numbers and potential to disrupt telescope observations.

Satellite companies are attempting to address light pollution through the use of different coatings and sunshades to minimize reflection of sunlight. However, with plans for further satellite launches, the issue of light pollution from space is expected to worsen. China, for instance, is considering launching a constellation of 13,000 satellites.

As light pollution expands across Europe, dark spaces become harder to find. Dark sky reserves in national parks are treasured spots where people can still experience the beauty of the night sky. However, encroaching development and the construction of new towns pose a threat to these reserves.

Efforts must be made by communities, national parks, and governments to implement guidelines that promote responsible lighting practices and minimize the negative impact of artificial light on dark skies.

