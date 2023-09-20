Craniosynostosis मा नयाँ स्टेम सेल को भूमिका: एक सफलता खोज

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have identified a previously unknown type of bone-forming stem cell that leads to craniosynostosis, the premature fusion of the skull in infants. Craniosynostosis occurs in about one in every 2,500 babies and can impede brain development if not treated surgically. This groundbreaking study, published in Nature, sheds light on the abnormal proliferation of a specific type of stem cell called DDR2+ stem cells.

The team of researchers examined mice with a common mutation associated with human craniosynostosis and found that this mutation triggers the abnormal proliferation of DDR2+ stem cells, resulting in premature skull fusion. This discovery opens up new possibilities for treating craniosynostosis by targeting and inhibiting this abnormal stem cell activity.

To investigate the connection between the bone-forming stem cells and craniosynostosis, the researchers engineered mice in which the CTSK+ stem cells, previously linked to craniosynostosis, lacked one of the genes responsible for its function. Contrary to their expectations, these mutations didn’t activate the calvarial stem cells to fuse the skull plates; instead, they led to the depletion of these stem cells at the sutures. The severity of fusion correlated with the depletion of these CTSK+ stem cells.

Co-senior author Dr. Matt Greenblatt emphasizes the potential of this discovery by stating, “We can now start to think about treating craniosynostosis not just with surgery but also by blocking this abnormal stem cell activity.” The study raises the possibility of developing novel treatments that address the root cause of craniosynostosis, providing hope for infants and families affected by this condition.

In a related study published in Nature in 2018, the same research team identified a different type of bone-forming stem cell called CTSK+ stem cells. This earlier discovery prompted further investigation into the role of these stem cells in causing craniosynostosis. This recent study builds upon the findings from their previous research, deepening our understanding of the complex mechanisms underlying this condition.

Overall, this breakthrough in the understanding of craniosynostosis paves the way for the development of targeted therapies that could potentially revolutionize the treatment of this condition and improve outcomes for affected infants.

